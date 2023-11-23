Open Menu

Information Minister Launches LWMC Mobile App For Fee Collection

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir has said the ongoing digitalization of administrative institutions is proving instrumental in curbing corruption and enhancing their efficiency.

He was addressing the inaugural workshop for digitalization of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and the launch of a mobile application for fee collection here on Thursday. He highlighted the role of digitalization in making the municipal system more transparent. Computerization of workshops, maintenance of complex garbage collection machinery, and fee collection through a mobile application are anticipated to reduce costs and boost revenue.

The provincial minister commended the LWMC for justifying its existence through diligent work. Regardless of festive seasons or adverse weather, the company's staff consistently demonstrated dedication. Amir Mir acknowledged the visible improvement in the city's cleanliness, attributing it to the commitment of the cleaning staff, including the Chief Executive Officer.

Amir Mir underscored the importance of officer motivation for maintaining high staff morale and credited the check and balance process for enhancing institutional efficiency. While inspecting the workshop, the minister directed LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din to ensure robustness and availability of equipment. He praised the staff involved in vehicle repairs and offered feedback on the aesthetic aspects of the equipment.

The CEO informed the provincial minister that 1749 vehicles undergo repairs in the company's five workshops across three shifts. Computerising these workshops was expected to save time and money, streamline future vehicle selection and purchase, and contribute to government transparency.

Babar Sahib Din expressed gratitude for the government's support in enhancing the Lahore Waste Management Company's performance. He specifically acknowledged the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of Local Government, assuring ongoing improvements in the company's future performance.

