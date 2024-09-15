Open Menu

Information Minister Pledges Govt Support For Modernising Madrasas With Contemporary Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Information minister pledges govt support for modernising madrasas with contemporary education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has assured madrasas and Islamic universities of the government’s full support in upgrading their facilities to include contemporary education alongside traditional Islamic teachings.

Addressing a one-day training workshop, organised by Dar-ul-Uloom Islamia in Allama Iqbal Town via video-link on Sunday, the minister emphasised that integrating modern education into the madrasa system is a "great national service". He congratulated Dar-ul-Uloom Islamia for its efforts in introducing degree programs in modern subjects alongside religious studies.

He highlighted the importance of modern education for religious students, stating that many madrasa graduates have already begun contributing to various sectors, including the judiciary and bureaucracy.

He underscored the historical role of Muslim scholars in advancing science, philosophy, and other disciplines and noted that madrasas, by offering a balanced education, could produce professionals in fields like medicine, engineering, law, and science.

The minister called on religious institutions to help fulfill the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) and Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA) in making Pakistan a modern Islamic state. He also paid tribute to his grandfather, the late former president Rafique Tarar, for his contributions to promoting religious education and the philosophy of Pakistan.

While apologizing for his inability to attend the workshop in person, Tarar reaffirmed his family's respect for Ulema and religious scholars and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting their educational endeavors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Sunday Muslim Family Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

20 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

21 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

22 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

23 hours ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

23 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan