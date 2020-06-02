UrduPoint.com
Information Minister Punjab Contradicts News Item

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Information Minister Punjab contradicts news item

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has contradicted a news-item aired by a private news channel about differences between Chief Minsiter Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the minister termed the news as baseless and concocted, adding that the chief secretary enjoyed complete confidence of the chief executive of the province.

Chohan said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar enjoyed complete authority and powers as the chief executive of the province while Chief Secretary Malik was the administrative head of the province.

He further outlined that the news being aired by the private television channel carried no veracity.

He said excellent working relationships exist between Chief Minsiter Buzdar and the chief secretary.

The minister said the chief minister and the chief secretary were running affairs of the provincein an impeccable manner.

