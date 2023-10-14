Open Menu

Information Minister Solangi Calls On CM Punjab

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2023 | 07:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Saturday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, resolution of media industry problems and steps being taken for the well-being of journalists were discussed during the meeting, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

CM Naqvi said that an endowment fund to the tune of Rs 1 billion had been established for welfare of journalists community for the first time. “We are also endeavouring to solve other problems being faced by the journalists community,” he added.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi lauded the steps being taken for the completion of public welfare projects under the able leadership of CM Mohsin Naqvi. Murtaza Solangi remarked that CM Mohsin Naqvi is spending day and night in order to provide maximum relief to the people."Mohsin Speed" is proving to be beneficial in the completion of public welfare projects.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir and Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik were also present on the occasion.

