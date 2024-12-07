Open Menu

Information Minister Spends Busy Day In His Constituency NA-127

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar visited his constituency NA-127 on Saturday and spent time with residents and participated in their moments of joy and sorrow.

The minister visited the home of General Councilor Dr. Riaz, congratulating the family on their daughter’s wedding. He also met senior Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) worker Qudratullah at his residence, appreciating his long-standing dedication and selfless love for the party.

During his visit, the federal minister interacted with local residents, listened to their issues, and assured them of prompt resolution. He also reviewed ongoing development projects in the constituency. In the light of the upcoming Christmas celebrations, Attaullah Tarar assessed preparations in the area.

He issued immediate orders for construction of Dilkash Road and instructed for repair of other roads and the resolution of issues related to non-functional streetlights.

Later, the minister visited Vice Chairman of Union Council 235 Ramzan Gujjar’s home to offer condolences over the death of his aunt.

The minister also visited the home of Labour Councillor Ansar Jamil, congratulating him on his daughter’s marriage and extending best wishes to the newlywed couple. In a heartwarming gesture, Attaullah Tarar met an elderly disabled man in the constituency, who mentioned about his broken wheelchair. The minister promptly announced provision of a new wheelchair for him.

He also visited the home of PML-N worker Hamas, offering condolences and prayers for the demise of his grandmother.

