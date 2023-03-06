Information Minister underscores need for capacity building of department

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Monday said that in the context of the current situation responsibilities of the department have increased manifold and to cope with these demands it is important to build the capacity of the information department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Monday said that in the context of the current situation responsibilities of the department have increased manifold and to cope with these demands it is important to build the capacity of the information department.

After taking charge of the department, he was talking to the officers of the department in the office of Information Secretary Arshad Khan. On this occasion, Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister Pir Syed Haroon Shah was also present.

Secretary of Information and Public Relations Department Arshad Khan gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister regarding the activities of the department.

The caretaker provincial minister said that the caretaker government would utilize all resources to make the information department more active and vibrant to deal with the challenges faced by it.

Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel directed the officers of the department to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and play their role to promote the culture of tolerance in the province.

He said that in the present era, the world is facing a big challenge in the use of media, especially social media, for which the Department of Information has to play its role.

The minister assured that the issues facing the department and DGIPR would be taken up with the quarters concerned. He said that he will maintain equal contact with the media and seek the support of the media in solving the problems faced by the province.