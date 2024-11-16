Information minister urges courts to decide May-9 cases swiftly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has called upon courts to expedite decisions regarding the May 9 incidents.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, he presented alleged evidence implicating senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in orchestrating attacks on sensitive installations and memorials of national martyrs.

He claimed that detailed video evidence, including CCTV footage from Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and other cities, directly linked the PTI leaders and members with violence. "The evidence is undeniable, and it is now up to the courts to ensure swift justice," he stated.

The minister accused the PTI leaders of being part of a "well-organised conspiracy" and said they received direct instructions to target key national sites. "They kept asking for evidence, and now it is in front of everyone," he added.

Tarar criticised the PTI founder and his associates for allegedly damaging national identity and security while consistently denying responsibility. He questioned whether they would apologise to the nation and accept accountability for their actions.

He referred to the PTI as the "Tehreek-e-Inteshar" (Movement for Chaos), accusing the party of looting and causing unrest as part of its agenda. "They attempted to harm national security, and their actions align with the narratives of our enemies," he added.

The minister promised that all evidence, including CCTV footage, was secure and unalterable. He stressed the need for a swift resolution of pending cases to set a precedent and deter such incidents in the future.

Concluding his address, Tarar urged PTI leadership to apologise to the nation and stop calling for foreign interference. He reiterated that justice must be served to prevent chaos in future.