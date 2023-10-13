Information minister visits Radio Pakistan Lahore building

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi brought a touch of nostalgia and innovation to Radio Pakistan Lahore during his visit on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi brought a touch of nostalgia and innovation to Radio Pakistan Lahore during his visit on Friday.

Welcomed by the station director, Javed Akhtar, and esteemed tv actor Khalid Abbas Dar, Minister Solangi was presented with a bouquet, symbolising the harmony between traditional and modern broadcasting.

During his visit, Minister Solangi delved into the rich history of Radio Pakistan by exploring its oldest artifacts and even graced the office with a melodious surprise, playing an antique piano, which left everyone in awe.

The federal minister's curiosity led him through various sections of the radio office, taking in the vibrant atmosphere of the music library, the creative hub of the podcast studio, and the bustling news and Current Affairs Channel (NCAC). In a candid moment, Minister Solangi shared his thoughts in a program "In-Sight" of News and Current Affairs department.

The minister was keen on listening to the concerns and grievances of the dedicated radio staff. In response, he instructed detailed briefings on longstanding issues, vowing to address these concerns promptly, a gesture that was met with gratitude from the Radio Pakistan team.

In a conversation with station director Javed Akhtar, Minister Solangi was given a glimpse into the incredible work accomplished by Radio Pakistan. Akhtar highlighted the historical importance of the radio station by mentioning that the Radio Pakistan Lahore lobby proudly displays images of legendary singers and artists, paying homage to the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Minister Murtaza Solangi's visit not only celebrated the past of Radio Pakistan Lahore but also kindled hope for a future where the art of radio broadcasting continues to thrive alongside the demands of the modern era.