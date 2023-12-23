Open Menu

Information Minister Visits Sundas Foundation, Distributes Gifts Among Children

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir visited the Sundas Foundation here on Saturday and inquired after the thalassaemia and other blood disorder patients

On arrival, he was welcomed by foundation's president Muhammad Yasin and briefed about blood transfusion facilities and operational mechanisms.

On arrival, he was welcomed by foundation’s president Muhammad Yasin and briefed about blood transfusion facilities and operational mechanisms.

The minister engaged with the children and distributed meals and gifts among children, affected by thalassaemia. He also took part in a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony and distributed gifts among patients. He commended the Sundas Foundation for its remarkable 26-year dedication to providing free blood donations for individuals grappling with blood disorders. The foundation extends its services to thalassaemia patients across a broad spectrum, from infancy to 45 years, ensuring a consistent and timely blood supply while garnering crucial support from the government.

Minister Amir Mir emphasised the importance of raising awareness about thalassaemia, advocating for premarital thalassaemia tests and discouraging cousin marriages to effectively mitigate the prevalence of the disease.

He also expressed appreciation for the foundation's pivotal role in fostering interfaith harmony during the Christmas season, underscoring its expansive reach across more than 10 cities.

Notably, the Sundas Foundation's impact on healthcare is substantial, having provided assistance to over 7,000 thalassaemia patients. This underscores the foundation's enduring commitment and significant contribution to enhancing healthcare outcomes for those affected by thalassaemia.

Sundas Foundation President Muhammad Yasin informed the minister that Sundas Foundation is providing services in more than 10 cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Islamabad. Over 7,000 Thalassaemia patients are benefiting from the foundation, he added.

