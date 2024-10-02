Open Menu

Information Minister's Mother Visits School

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Information minister's mother visits school

Sajida Farooq Tarar, mother of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, visited the Government Girls Primary School in Pindi Rajputan, Kot Lakhpat, located in Union Council 224 of NA-127 constituency, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Sajida Farooq Tarar, mother of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, visited the Government Girls Primary School in Pindi Rajputan, Kot Lakhpat, located in Union Council 224 of NA-127 constituency, on Wednesday.

The visit was aimed to assess the school's facilities and operational arrangements. Accompanying her were Rabia Afzal, Coordinator of the NA-127 Women’s Wing, Shahbaz Talib, Personal Staff Officer to the Federal Minister and Mehwish Arshad, President of the Women’s Wing PP-162.

Sajida Farooq Tarar toured various classrooms and interacted with students. She encouraged them to focus on their studies with dedication, emphasizing that hard work leads to success.

The school’s headmistress, Kishwar Sultana, briefed Mrs. Tarar on the challenges the institution faces, including the lack of essential resources. Expressing concern over the shortage of furniture, Mrs. Tarar assured the school administration that these issues would be addressed promptly, promising to resolve the shortages and improve the overall situation.

Upon her arrival, students warmly welcomed her by showering flower petals. Also present at the event were former UC 224 Chairman Chaudhry Rana Babar, UC 224 Vice Chairman Abdul Sattar Butt, Tanveer Bukhari Secretary Umar Sohail Zia Butt, Councilor UC 224 Anwar Hussain, party worker Adeeba Azmat, and Rana Ansar.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Women Event Government NA-127 PP-162

Recent Stories

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May- ..

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case

3 minutes ago
 3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

5 minutes ago
 Experts demand effective planning for Astola Islan ..

Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..

5 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Ma ..

Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel price ..

Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari

5 minutes ago
 Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah G ..

Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs

10 minutes ago
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Ra ..

Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA

10 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal ..

IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case

10 minutes ago
 Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent r ..

Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi

10 minutes ago
 Police conduct search and strike operation in DIK ..

Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan

10 minutes ago
 Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warr ..

Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused

18 minutes ago
 'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716. ..

'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan