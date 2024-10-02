Sajida Farooq Tarar, mother of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, visited the Government Girls Primary School in Pindi Rajputan, Kot Lakhpat, located in Union Council 224 of NA-127 constituency, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Sajida Farooq Tarar, mother of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, visited the Government Girls Primary School in Pindi Rajputan, Kot Lakhpat, located in Union Council 224 of NA-127 constituency, on Wednesday.

The visit was aimed to assess the school's facilities and operational arrangements. Accompanying her were Rabia Afzal, Coordinator of the NA-127 Women’s Wing, Shahbaz Talib, Personal Staff Officer to the Federal Minister and Mehwish Arshad, President of the Women’s Wing PP-162.

Sajida Farooq Tarar toured various classrooms and interacted with students. She encouraged them to focus on their studies with dedication, emphasizing that hard work leads to success.

The school’s headmistress, Kishwar Sultana, briefed Mrs. Tarar on the challenges the institution faces, including the lack of essential resources. Expressing concern over the shortage of furniture, Mrs. Tarar assured the school administration that these issues would be addressed promptly, promising to resolve the shortages and improve the overall situation.

Upon her arrival, students warmly welcomed her by showering flower petals. Also present at the event were former UC 224 Chairman Chaudhry Rana Babar, UC 224 Vice Chairman Abdul Sattar Butt, Tanveer Bukhari Secretary Umar Sohail Zia Butt, Councilor UC 224 Anwar Hussain, party worker Adeeba Azmat, and Rana Ansar.