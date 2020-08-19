Information Ministry asked to conduct workshop for parliamentary reporters on best practices

The Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Wednesday directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to conduct a workshop for parliamentary reporters regarding the best practices to cover parliamentary proceedings and adhering to the restriction of expunged words from publication or airing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Wednesday directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to conduct a workshop for parliamentary reporters regarding the best practices to cover parliamentary proceedings and adhering to the restriction of expunged words from publication or airing.

The committee, which met here at the Parliament House in the chair, took the decision after discussion on a point of public importance raised by Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak regarding publication of words in a newspaper that were expunged from the proceedings.

It also directed the Pakistan Television (PTV) to conduct a study into international best practices regarding the provision of a few seconds delay in transmission of House proceedings to avoid airing of such content.

The newspaper that published the news was asked to take the matter up in the editorial committee and ensure publication of regret over the story that contained the expunged words.

The committee also discussed the questions of Senator Behramand Tangi regarding the educational qualification, experience, salaries and benefits of ptv chairman and managing director as well as details of all people recruited in the PTV in the last one year.

It was of the view that high salaries and perks of professionals recruited could be justified only if the output of the state television speaks of any improvement in terms of its ratings, revenue or production quality.

The committee directed the PTV to provide details of the complete procedures followed for recruitment and also decided to have a comprehensive, all-encompassing briefing from the PTV regarding its structure, issues and future plans.

It also directed the PTV administration to pay a proper glowing tribute to Rauf Khalid on his work for the PTV as well as for the wonderful productions for the Kashmir cause. Details were also sought on the matter of pending payments to media houses and delay in disbursing salaries to journalists.

The committee was told that out of a total of Rs 1.15 billion that were due to the media houses, Rs 916 million had been paid and around 200 million were to be paid.

The meeting was attended among others by senators Nauman Wazir Khattak, Rubina Khalid, Sajjad Turi, Behramand Tangi, Syed Sabir Shah, MaulanaAtta ur Rehman, Pervaiz Rasheed, Kamran Micheal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Principal Information Officer, PTV Managing Director and officers from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.\932