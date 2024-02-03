Open Menu

Information Ministry Launches Media Helpline For Elections' Coverage: Solangi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:59 PM

Information ministry launches media helpline for elections' coverage: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said the information ministry had launched an exclusive helpline for local and international media to cover the general election scheduled for February 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said the information ministry had launched an exclusive helpline for local and international media to cover the general election scheduled for February 8.

"Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launched "Media Helpline-MoIB" mediahelpline.moib.gov.pk," said the minister in a post on X formerly Twitter.

According to him, it was a dedicated online platform exclusively developed for local and international journalists and media persons to cover the General Election of Pakistan 2024.

"It will help in lodging online complaints while covering election activities through mobiles, laptops, and other devices," the minister added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Twitter February Post Media Election 2018

Recent Stories

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

5 minutes ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

9 minutes ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

1 minute ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

1 minute ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

1 minute ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

1 minute ago
Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

1 minute ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

2 minutes ago
 Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

2 minutes ago
 Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' ..

Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' wives: AFP

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan