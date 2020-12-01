Information ministry launches new song to promote religious harmony

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released a new song to promote religious harmony, picturised in context of the opening of Kartarpur Corridor for giving visa-free access to the Sikh community to visit their holy place Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released a new song to promote religious harmony, picturised in context of the opening of Kartarpur Corridor for giving visa-free access to the Sikh community to visit their holy place Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

In the song Indian film celebrity Ms.

Ponam Kaur and her family are seen expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking the unprecedented initiative to facilitate them in their religious journey and on making their long unfulfilled dreams come true.

According to a news release, the initiative comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of achieving prosperity for the entire region through peace and opening of hearts for the communities belonging to other faiths.

"His [PM's] vision has already started bearing fruits in the form of enhanced interfaith harmony and religious tourism."