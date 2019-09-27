UrduPoint.com
Information Ministry Makes Special Arrangements For Broadcast Of Prime Minister's Speech

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:37 PM

Information Ministry makes special arrangements for broadcast of Prime Minister's speech

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday made arrangements at public places to broadcast live across the country the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered at the United Nations General Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday made arrangements at public places to broadcast live across the country the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Ministry of Information in coordination with the provincial governments made the arrangements.

The special arrangements were also made in Muzaffarabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan heard the speech along with Member of the National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary Information Jawad Ahmed at a large screen installed at F-6 Super Market. A large number of people gathered and listened to the speech.

