Information Ministry organizes Street Art at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The artists have shown their painting skills on a boundary wall of Punjab University through an activity of Street Art on the thematic areas of Interfaith harmony, safer charity practices, COVID-19, Resilience building, and role of families and women in promotion of peace.

Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Diamond Paints, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Paigham-e-Pakistan organized the Street Art.

In this connection a ceremony was held here on Thursday with Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudasar Riaz Malik as chief guest.

The main objective of the activity was to highlight key messages and raise awareness among the people on different social issues and promotion of national narrative through street art. Although, this is a little effort from the young artists, but its impact is large to create positive thinking and attitude particularly among the youths and general public.

The street art initiative was completed under the public private partnership for painting the works produced by the young artists of schools, colleges and universities, from across the country under the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting District level community engagement program.

The productive art work including murals along with captions, were produced by the university/college students from across the selected districts and the some selected paintings were painted on the walls by a number of students belonging to various educational institutions of Lahore.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Mudassar Riaz greatly appreciated the significance of artwork in promoting the national narrative.

He stated the importance of engaging the youth in a matter that occupies the national significance and has affected the country in the last two decades.

He liked diversity and impact of the message and its depiction on one of the most important thorough fares of the city.

Talking on the occasion, DIG Operations Ishfaq recalled the lives of martyrs who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Diamond Paints Marketing Manager Irfan Yousuf, appreciated the concept and stated that the corporate sector was always supportive of any national narrative that promotes nation and peace building.

Manager Communications of Pakistan Peace Collective Khurram Shahzad, said the success of this pilot initiative would be extended in the other major districts of Pakistan including Islamabad.