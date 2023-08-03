Open Menu

Information Ministry, SLIC Sign MoUs To Provide Health Cards To Journalists, Media Workers & Artists

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Information Ministry, SLIC sign MoUs to provide health cards to journalists, media workers & artists

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) on Thursday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to provide health cards to journalists, media workers, artists, and technicians associated with the film industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) on Thursday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to provide health cards to journalists, media workers, artists, and technicians associated with the film industry.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb graced the MoU ceremony as special guests.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mobashir Hassan and SLIC Executive Director Shahid Iqbal signed the MoU for health insurance of journalists and media workers, while the agreement for the provision of health insurance to artists and technical experts was signed by Directorate of Electronic Media Publications Director General Samina Farzin and SLIC Divisional Head Muhammad Ashar.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Prime Minister's Coordinator for Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan, and SLIC Chairman Shoaib Javed were also present on the occasion.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and SLIC also attended the MoU signing ceremony.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Film And Movies Maryam Aurangzeb Media From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Trump to appear in court, accused of endangering U ..

Trump to appear in court, accused of endangering US democracy

15 minutes ago
 Reference against Sindh CM Sindh transferred to An ..

Reference against Sindh CM Sindh transferred to Anti-Corruption Court

15 minutes ago
 China Opposes Unilateral Sanctions That Impact on ..

China Opposes Unilateral Sanctions That Impact on Food Security - Envoy to UN

15 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Supports ECOWAS Efforts to Free Ni ..

Blinken Says US Supports ECOWAS Efforts to Free Niger's Bazoum

15 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

15 minutes ago
 Coup backers rally across Niger

Coup backers rally across Niger

21 minutes ago
PM's opponents donning canisters in public to avoi ..

PM's opponents donning canisters in public to avoid their wrath: Marriyum Aurang ..

21 minutes ago
 Macron Not to Accept Ex-French Economy Minister as ..

Macron Not to Accept Ex-French Economy Minister as Von Der Leyen's Possible Heir ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Street Child win knockout round match

Pakistan Street Child win knockout round match

15 minutes ago
 US Military Classified Army Soldier Who Fled to No ..

US Military Classified Army Soldier Who Fled to North Korea as 'Embarrassment' - ..

15 minutes ago
 JUI Chief, Governor visits Bajaur, handed over com ..

JUI Chief, Governor visits Bajaur, handed over compensation cheques for blast vi ..

15 minutes ago
 Dutch Embassy in Niger Closed to Public Following ..

Dutch Embassy in Niger Closed to Public Following Coup

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan