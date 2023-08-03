Information Ministry, SLIC sign MoUs to provide health cards to journalists, media workers & artists

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) on Thursday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to provide health cards to journalists, media workers, artists, and technicians associated with the film industry

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb graced the MoU ceremony as special guests.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mobashir Hassan and SLIC Executive Director Shahid Iqbal signed the MoU for health insurance of journalists and media workers, while the agreement for the provision of health insurance to artists and technical experts was signed by Directorate of Electronic Media Publications Director General Samina Farzin and SLIC Divisional Head Muhammad Ashar.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Prime Minister's Coordinator for Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan, and SLIC Chairman Shoaib Javed were also present on the occasion.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and SLIC also attended the MoU signing ceremony.