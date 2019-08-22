Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said her ministry would provide orientation and guidance to the youth studying journalism to project the true image of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said her ministry would provide orientation and guidance to the youth studying journalism to project the true image of the country.

She stated this while addressing the concluding ceremony of a three-day Professional Training Workshop for 31 media students from the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad here.

Firdous said the country's population consisted of 52 percent women, who were equally contributing to the national development of Pakistan.

"The country's young generation was a valuable asset and it was our responsibility to provide easy venues to help them excel. Pakistanis were the followers of the ideology of state of Madina, they love minorities and respect human rights in the country," she added.

The Pakistani youth should use all media sources, particularly social media to extend solidarity with the Kashmiri youth and women, who were facing curfew for the last 17 days and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) extremist mindset had gripped the occupied valley, she said.

Firdous said Pakistan had fought a long war against extremism and terrorism which led to radicalization in the society. There should be a medium to address that social ill, and a responsible media could take that responsibility.

She said the workshop's aim was to provide a direction to the students and interlink the lessons learnt from those practices to tackle with success stories, governance issues and social deterioration in the line with the war against terrorism.

The workshop was organized by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a research and communication project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It may be recalled that the project works on the peace-building campaigns to counter the trends of violent extremism in Pakistan.

It also simultaneously organizes training workshops on capacity building of media students for developing creative media content.

Mian Shabbir Anwer, the CEO of PPC, while welcoming the chief guest lauded her keen interest in various activities of the project.

He also appreciated the support extended by the faculties of the universities in selection and nomination of students for the said training.

He expressed confidence that the participants would utilize the lessons learnt during the training workshop and contribute towards the peace building efforts as responsible communicators, particularly while covering issues of violent extremism.

For the session based on 'Paigham-e-Pakistan', Dr Aftab Ahmed Sangra, Head of Department, Comparative Studies of World Religions and Secretary, Council of Islamic Research Institute said all the political parties and ulema and masha'ikh (clerics) of all schools of thought condemned terrorism.

During another session In charge Bomb Disposal Unit Dera Ismail Khan, KP Police Inayat Ullah Khan narrated his real time experiences in combating terrorist activities in the country with the students.

Other sessions of training workshop included Media's role in Countering Violent Extremism. The social and psychological impact of Conflict Reporting in Pakistan as well as Critical Thinking: while Communicating on Conflict in Pakistan.

The training ended with course modules of Video Production Techniques including research scripting, interview and camera techniques, grammar of sound, lighting and editing. In the practical exercises, participants also produced media products through smartphones based on the training themes.

The students participated from Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Malakand, Peshawar, Hazara, Gilgit and Islamabad.