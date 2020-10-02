Information Ministry to introduce e-office system

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would fully shift on E-office by the end of this year to ensure a secure system for smooth inflow of information within the Ministries and its attached departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would fully shift on E-office by the end of this year to ensure a secure system for smooth inflow of information within the Ministries and its attached departments.

A two-day training session was held at the Cyber Wing for introducing e-office in the Ministry here on Friday, said a press release.

Chairing the session, Director General, Cyber Wing, Suriya Jamal said e-office was being introduced to make a transition towards paperless working environment in the government sector.

She emphasized the importance of e-office as a futuristic initiative for seamless working. "It will not only expedite the process of file disposal but also help maintaining transparency in official working and result in efficient use of physical and human resources and maintenance of record", she added.

The DG urged all the officers to fully comprehend working of e-office for its successful implementation in future.