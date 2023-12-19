Information Ministry vows zero tolerance against surrogate companies

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has vowed zero tolerance against the surrogate companies of the “betting houses”, urging the stakeholders to prevent their promotion through any kind of advertisements during live coverage of the sports events

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has vowed zero tolerance against the surrogate companies of the “betting houses”, urging the stakeholders to prevent their promotion through any kind of advertisements during live coverage of the sports events.

Referring to its earlier advisory on the issue, the ministry noted “unambiguous violation” of the same during the live broadcast of Pakistan cricket team's tour to Australia on multiple media outlets/channels, including the Pakistan Television, a news release said on Tuesday.

The Information Ministry, in its earlier advisory, had urged all the ministries, departments, and organizations not to engage in any kind of contract or cooperation with the surrogate companies illegally operating in Pakistan, especially on print, electronic, and social media.

The ministry reiterated its advisory strictly warning the media outlets "not to promote the surrogate companies of betting houses through any kind of advertisements", besides immediately terminating all existing agreements with them.

The advisory, which had already been sent to the stakeholders, specifically mentioned a list of known surrogate companies "to address any unawareness, and to ensure strict and immediate compliance".

The ministry also observed that the logos of at least two of the companies clearly mentioned in the earlier advisory were displayed uninterrupted throughout the live broadcast of the stated event that spanned multiple hours across multiple days.

The ministry urged the stakeholders to ensure immediate compliance of its instant advisory without fail, investigate reasons and responsible for the non-compliance of the earlier advisory, and submit a copy of the same within a week.

It noted that the national broadcaster ptv had already taken up the issue with the parent right holders to remove the digital placement on ground of all the surrogate betting companies. “If they fail to do so, the understanding/agreement between licensors and the licensee will be terminated.”

“In terms of Section-5 of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, as amended from time to time, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority is also advised to enforce the law of the land and the licensing conditions regarding prohibition of surrogate companies promoting betting in Pakistan,” the ministry said, adding “In case they fail to abide by the law, landing rights of such tv channels may be cancelled.”

It said that the Pakistan Cricket board was also directed to implement the directions issued by the ministry earlier on September 25, 2023 and October 20, 2023.

The ministry also advised the Pakistan Telecom Authority to stop all such illegal surrogate betting, gambling, and casino companies in Pakistan which were operating through apps and websites.

“An active vigilant wing should be formed to monitor and promptly block any such content in the territory of Pakistan,” it added.