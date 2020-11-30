Information office disinfected after death of Director due to COVID-19

The office of Sindh Information Department was disinfected on Monday after the death of Divisional Director Zahid Mustafa Memon due to COVID-19 last week

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The office of Sindh Information Department was disinfected on Monday after the death of Divisional Director Zahid Mustafa Memon due to COVID-19 last week.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, non governmental organization Youth Welfare Organization carried out disinfectant spray of the office for the safety of other employees.

The Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Zahid Mustafa Memon lost his life on Friday after being infected with COVID-19 while two other employees were also reported as Coronavirus positive.

The founder chairman of Youth Welfare Society Syed Faheemuddin and Deputy Director Information Shehzad Shaikh were also present on the occasion. Shehzad Shaikh also expressed his gratitude to Youth Welfare Society and DC Hyderabad for disinfecting the Directorate of Information.