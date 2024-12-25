Open Menu

Information Officer Felicitates Newly Elected Tando Adam Press Club Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Director of Information Department Sanghar, Zafar Ali Mangi, extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of Tando Adam Press Club.

The newly elected officials include President Sheeraz Samoo, Vice President Haji Khan Solangi, General Secretary Javed Mustafa, Joint Secretary Ashiq Hussain Saand, Treasurer Haji Zeeshan Shaikh, Office Secretary Rana Suleman, and Governing Body members Waseem Farooqi, Imdad Rahi, Umar Farooq Qureshi, and Rana Mukhtiar.

During the congratulatory message, Zafar Ali Mangi expressed best wishes for the team and highlighted the strong bond between press clubs and the Information Department.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the press, state media, and district administration in addressing the issues faced by the people of Sanghar.

He further assured that the Information Department would continue to play its role in resolving public issues by relaying concerns identified by journalists to the relevant authorities through press clippings.

Mangi expressed hope that the Tando Adam Press Club officials and members would actively contribute to the betterment of the district by working in coordination with all stakeholders.

