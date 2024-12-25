Information Officer Felicitates Newly Elected Tando Adam Press Club Officials
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Director of Information Department Sanghar, Zafar Ali Mangi, extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of Tando Adam Press Club.
The newly elected officials include President Sheeraz Samoo, Vice President Haji Khan Solangi, General Secretary Javed Mustafa, Joint Secretary Ashiq Hussain Saand, Treasurer Haji Zeeshan Shaikh, Office Secretary Rana Suleman, and Governing Body members Waseem Farooqi, Imdad Rahi, Umar Farooq Qureshi, and Rana Mukhtiar.
During the congratulatory message, Zafar Ali Mangi expressed best wishes for the team and highlighted the strong bond between press clubs and the Information Department.
He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the press, state media, and district administration in addressing the issues faced by the people of Sanghar.
He further assured that the Information Department would continue to play its role in resolving public issues by relaying concerns identified by journalists to the relevant authorities through press clippings.
Mangi expressed hope that the Tando Adam Press Club officials and members would actively contribute to the betterment of the district by working in coordination with all stakeholders.
Recent Stories
Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary at Mazar-e-Quaid3 minutes ago
-
Information officer felicitates newly elected Tando Adam Press Club officials3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Embassy extends greetings to Pakistan on Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to security forces3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner,DC visits Churches, reviewed security13 minutes ago
-
Home Minister emphasizes national duty to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary with reverence13 minutes ago
-
Tank police intensify crackdown against anti-social elements13 minutes ago
-
COMSTECH, University of Sargodha collaborate to launch “Science in Exile Fellowship Program”13 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh reviews arrangements of 17th death anniversary of BB23 minutes ago
-
COAS joins Christian community to celebrate Christmas23 minutes ago
-
Karachi glows with joy and faith in Christmas celebrations23 minutes ago
-
Bilawal awarded degrees to 259 students in Convocation of Sukkur IBA23 minutes ago