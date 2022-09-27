Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov, within the framework of the last meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022) The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov, within the framework of the last meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country, reported on the current tasks of the foreign policy of our state, and also informed about the ongoing work to further expand cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union, and the implementation of earlier reached agreements.

First of all, effective tools were noted in bilateral and multilateral formats in order to develop relations on a systematic basis with the EU in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, within which regular meetings and consultations are held.

First, one of the priority areas is the strengthening of constructive cooperation in the political and diplomatic sphere, in particular, the intensification of work on organizing visits and high-level meetings with the leadership of the European Union. In this direction, it was also proposed to appoint a new Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Belgium at the same time as the head of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the European Union.

In addition, the expediency of expanding productive cooperation and the active participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the framework of the Joint Committee "Turkmenistan - European Union", the format "European Union - Central Asia", the Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue "Turkmenistan - European Union", the forum "EU - Central Asia" on sustainable interconnectedness.

Secondly, noting the importance of the tasks of developing trade-economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU, it was proposed to continue developing the concept of the Business Council "European Union-Turkmenistan" on the basis of previously reached agreements.

Also, in order to continue cooperation with the EU in the field of oil and gas, electricity and renewable energy sources, it was proposed to hold regular consultations on energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union.

In addition, the importance of the practical development of bilateral and regional relations in the field of transport and communications was emphasized, in connection with which specific proposals on this track were submitted for consideration by the country's leadership.

Thirdly, the interaction of our country with the European Union in matters of climate change, environmental protection and environmental safety was emphasized. In this context, concrete steps were proposed to intensify work in the above areas, in particular, the possibility of holding a scientific and practical conference with European partners on the experience of the European Union in the use of green energy and hydrogen, as well as the reduction of methane emissions, was announced.

Further, noting that the cultural and humanitarian sphere occupies an important place in the development of relations between Turkmenistan and the EU, it was proposed to hold a number of events aimed at strengthening the dialogue in this direction.

Along with this, proposals were made to strengthen the legal framework for relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union.

The President of Turkmenistan instructed the Head of the Foreign Ministry of our country to continue targeted work on the identified issues, taking into account the existing opportunities and prospects for the practical realization of the potential of mutually beneficial cooperation with European partners.