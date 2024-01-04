Open Menu

Information Secretary Condoles Demise Of PTV Cameramen

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid on Thursday expressed condolences with the Pakistan Television (PTV) administration and bereaved families of the Chief Cameraman and Cameraman who had died

in a road accident.

PTV Quetta Center Chief Cameraman Ahmed Khan Solangi and Cameraman Zafar Ali lost their lives while traveling on Sohrab-Quetta and Karachi highway earlier in the day.

The Federal Secretary said the deceased employees were the valuable asset of the ptv.

Shaheera Shahid prayed to the Almighty for the rest of the departed souls in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear irreparable loss.

