Information Secretary Felicitates Newly Elected Body Of NPC
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shaheera Shahid, congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the National Press Club (NPC) on Saturday.
She, in a news statement, felicitated NPC President Azhar Jatoi and other office bearers.
The success of the newly elected officials was a manifestation of voters’ confidence, she said while reiterating the government’s commitment to free press and freedom of expression.
The secretary hoped that the newly elected body of the NPC would play its due role in protecting freedom of expression and solving the problems of journalists.
Press Club is the powerful voice of journalists, she remarked while vowing effective measures to ensure the welfare of journalists.
