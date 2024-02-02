Information Secretary for sensitizing youth about Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid on Friday underlined the need for educating the current and coming generations about historical facts regarding Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

“It is our national obligation to sensitize our young generation about Kashmir as well as the current situation there,” the secretary said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Digital Photography and Painting Exhibition here at Information Service academy.

The Directorate of Electronic Media and Public organized the exhibition in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The secretary said India abrogated the Articles 370 and 35A of Indian constitution for turning Muslim majority in IIoJK into minority.

India would not be able to achieve its nefarious designs in IIoJK, she added.

She said the United Nations Security Council should hear the Kashmir case on merit. The peace in South Asia region was directly linked to the resolution of Kashmir issue, she added.

Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brothers extending diplomatic, legal and moral support to them, she remarked.