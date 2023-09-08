Information secretary opens cinema, museum, art gallery in Murree

Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik Friday inaugurated the Murree Arts Council 3D Kohsar Cinema, along with the Museum and Art Gallery in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik Friday inaugurated the Murree Arts Council 3D Kohsar Cinema, along with the Museum and Art Gallery in Murree.

Punjab Arts Council Executive Director Dr. Syed Bilal Haider, Rawalpindi Arts Council Director Waqar Ahmed and Murree Arts Council Deputy Director Muhammad Shakur were present, said a handout issued here.

Talking to the media, Secretary Ali Nawaz highlighted that the 3D cinema would offer top-notch entertainment in popular tourist destination of Murree. He noted that the cinema had been reactivated after a six-year hiatus. With a seating capacity of 300, it stands as the most modern cinema in Pakistan in terms of facilities. He announced that the regular operation of this cinema fulfills a longstanding demand of the Murree community and it would feature three shows on weekends and two shows daily.

The secretary emphasised that strict measures were being taken against obscenity, nudity and inappropriate content in both private and commercial theaters.

These actions were in response to public complaints. He mentioned that amendments to the drama act were being made in consultation with artists and playwrights, with the goal of providing family-friendly entertainment.

Furthermore, Secretary Ali Nawaz Awan stated that the museum and art gallery would offer local Murree artists a platform to showcase their talents. In addition to being a popular tourist destination, Murree holds its own unique history, which would be preserved in the museum. He expressed the intention to promote positive entertainment, along with art, culture, and tourism in Murree. The forthcoming museum in the Arts Council is set to become a hub for the history of Murree and the Pothohar region. He added that the museum would also feature rare and valuable items from Gandhara art and craft.