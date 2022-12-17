UrduPoint.com

Information Secretary Reviews Amends To Advertisement Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Information secretary reviews amends to advertisement policy

Secretary Information & Culture and Excise & Taxation departments Asif Bilal Lodhi chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the Amendment Bill 2020 of Punjab Advertisement Policy 2012 at the Excise Department here.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Information & Culture and Excise & Taxation departments Asif Bilal Lodhi chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the Amendment Bill 2020 of Punjab Advertisement Policy 2012 at the Excise Department here.

Additional Secretary (I&C) Nazia Jabeen, Director General Public Relations Department Rao Parvez Akhtar, Director (Advertisement) Kiran Fazal Butt and Deputy Director (Finance) DGPR Department Haseeb Zaidi were present.

The meeting reviewed the causes for delay in implementation of the advertising policy's amendment bill 2020. The secretary was informed about the concerns of regional newspapers while giving a briefing on the obstacles in implementation of the amended policy. The meeting also discussed reservations of the finance department on the recommendations of special allowance for the DGPR Department. The recommendations from Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) were discussed as well.

Bilal Lodhi said that policies were made to solve problems of stakeholders and not to create difficulties. Protecting the rights of regional newspapers was the department's responsibility, he added. The amendment bill, 2020 would be presented before the cabinet committee for modification in the light of concerns of newspaper owners, he said.

He noted that the DGPR Department has been playing a key role in promoting and supporting government policies while creating positive public opinion for a long time. To harmonize ourselves with the modern needs and requirements in this rapidly changing information age and to improve the efficiency of the department, solving the problems of the employees was our priority, he said. The special allowance case of the department would be sent through the proper channel to the cabinet committee after removing reservations of the finance department, he said.

Related Topics

Punjab 2020 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Russian Glonass Navigation Station in Venezuela to ..

Russian Glonass Navigation Station in Venezuela to Go Live in 2023 - Roscosmos

10 minutes ago
 Goalkeeper injured as fans invade pitch in Melbour ..

Goalkeeper injured as fans invade pitch in Melbourne derby

19 minutes ago
 CCPO inaugurates Dolphins Headquarters City Divisi ..

CCPO inaugurates Dolphins Headquarters City Division building

19 minutes ago
 PML-N leader Karim pays homage to APS martyrs

PML-N leader Karim pays homage to APS martyrs

19 minutes ago
 Germany Putting Measures in Place to Curb Illegal ..

Germany Putting Measures in Place to Curb Illegal Migration - Interior Minister ..

19 minutes ago
 ATC convicts two accused in dacoity case

ATC convicts two accused in dacoity case

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.