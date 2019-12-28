Information Secretary urges officers to proactively highlight government performance

The Provincial Secretary Information and Archives, Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Saturday, urged the information officers to play proactive role in highlighting government's performance in the print and electronic media

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Provincial Secretary Information and Archives, Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Saturday, urged the information officers to play proactive role in highlighting government 's performance in the print and electronic media

Chairing a meeting of officer of Divisional Directorate of Information Hyderabad, Secretary Information directed the officers to remain in close contact with media persons and ensure provision of all required facilities to them in discharging their professional duties.

He informed that in order to enhance professional capabilities of the information officers, steps were being taken to organize training courses for their capacity building.

Solangi directed the Divisional Director to organize a conference of senior journalists, members of civil society, academicians, meritorious students of journalism and distinguished officers so that Information department cold be revitalized as well as journalistic ethics could be ensured.

He said as per the recommendations and suggestions of the proposed conference Information department could be made more functional.

All the staff members including officers and the employees must remain in close coordination with each other to make Information department a vibrant organization, Solangi said and added that plan was under consideration to give awards and merit certificates to the officers and employees on their best performance while action would be taken against those employees who were found negligent in their duties.

On the occasion, the District Information Officers of the Division also briefed the Secretary about media coverage of different government projects and informed them about the problems being faced by them during their official assignment.The Secretary Information heard their problems passionately and assured them about resolution of all the issues including provision of vehicles and holding of the meetings of departmental promotion committees.