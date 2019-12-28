UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Information Secretary Urges Officers To Proactively Highlight Government Performance

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 09:12 PM

Information Secretary urges officers to proactively highlight government performance

The Provincial Secretary Information and Archives, Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Saturday, urged the information officers to play proactive role in highlighting government's performance in the print and electronic media

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Provincial Secretary Information and Archives, Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Saturday, urged the information officers to play proactive role in highlighting government's performance in the print and electronic media.

Chairing a meeting of officer of Divisional Directorate of Information Hyderabad, Secretary Information directed the officers to remain in close contact with media persons and ensure provision of all required facilities to them in discharging their professional duties.

He informed that in order to enhance professional capabilities of the information officers, steps were being taken to organize training courses for their capacity building.

Solangi directed the Divisional Director to organize a conference of senior journalists, members of civil society, academicians, meritorious students of journalism and distinguished officers so that Information department cold be revitalized as well as journalistic ethics could be ensured.

He said as per the recommendations and suggestions of the proposed conference Information department could be made more functional.

All the staff members including officers and the employees must remain in close coordination with each other to make Information department a vibrant organization, Solangi said and added that plan was under consideration to give awards and merit certificates to the officers and employees on their best performance while action would be taken against those employees who were found negligent in their duties.

On the occasion, the District Information Officers of the Division also briefed the Secretary about media coverage of different government projects and informed them about the problems being faced by them during their official assignment.The Secretary Information heard their problems passionately and assured them about resolution of all the issues including provision of vehicles and holding of the meetings of departmental promotion committees.

Related Topics

Resolution Civil Society Vehicles Hyderabad Media All Government Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE committed to safety, security of peaceful nucl ..

1 minute ago

Google honoured highly acclaimed Ghazal singer of ..

3 minutes ago

Italy's premier sets out fragile coalition's progr ..

3 minutes ago

RT Correspondent Says Injured While Covering Paris ..

3 minutes ago

Law ministry issues notification about NAB Amendme ..

30 minutes ago

Two suspects held with 7 bottles of wine in Hydera ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.