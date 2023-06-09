UrduPoint.com

Information Secretary Vows To Resolve Media Workers' Issues On Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan on Friday vowed to resolve the issues faced by the media workers on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan on Friday vowed to resolve the issues faced by the media workers on priority.

Addressing a dinner reception held in honour of the newly elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation (APNEC) and senior officers of the ministry, he said minimum wage for a worker was being increased in the budget for the next financial year.

Terming the media a strong pillar of state, he said its independence in Pakistan was being acknowledged at international level.

He said the government had allocated Rs one billion for the health insurance of media workers and journalists in the budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

Internal Publicity Wing Director General Manzoor Ali Memon, Associated Press of Pakistan Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi, Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan, Joint Secretary Arshad Munir, Deputy Director General Ms.

Tahira Saeeda, Director Media Shahab Khan and Director Press Malik Muqarab attended the reception.

Newly-elected APNEC Chairman Muhammad Siddique Ansar thanked the guests and gave them a detailed briefing regarding the issues being faced by the media.

The newly elected office bearers from Islamabad and Rawalpindi Kaleem Shamim, Syed Mujtaba Rizwan, Azhar Sultan, Shiraz Khan, Abid Chaudhry, Raja Javed Khan, Baqir Bhatti and Mohammad Wasif, RIUJ President Shakeel Ahmed, Syed Ikram Bukhari and Imran Ashraf also attended the dinner.

Pakistan

