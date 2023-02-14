Information Secretary vows to take Radio Pakistan to new heights of development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid expressed commitment to take the state broadcaster to new heights of development through digital transformation, modernization of equipment, and capacity enhancement of human resources.

Speaking in an exclusive podcast with Radio Pakistan, she said radio is a public medium whose importance cannot be denied, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Secretary of Information said it was welcoming that Radio Pakistan was evolving with the passage of time, and the video podcast was a positive initiative in this regard.

Appreciating Radio Pakistan's social media wing, she said the social media of the state broadcaster is performing well, and "we are proud of it.

" She said the plan to replace existing transmitters with a digital setup will further extend the outreach of the national broadcaster.

Highlighting the glorious historic role of the institution, the Secretary said Radio Pakistan served as an academy for talent since the creation of Pakistan and became the voice of all legendary artists.

Recalling Radio Pakistan's classic productions of music, dramas, and other programs, she said the quality content always leaves an impact. She said: "We still remember the ball-to-ball commentary of cricket matches aired by Radio Pakistan."Responding to a question, the Secretary Information said they believed in freedom of media, but this freedom comes with responsibility.