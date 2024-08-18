Information Secy, PIO Express Grief Over Demise Of DSP Traffic Musarat Abbas
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Federal Secretary for the Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mubashir Hasan on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the Deputy Superintendent Police (Traffic) Rawalpindi Chaudhry Musarat Abbas.
Chaudhry Musarat Abbas is the brother of the Director General Information Department Regional Office Lahore Shafqat Abbas.
In a joint news statement, both the officers of the Ministry of Information sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
They hailed the services of Chaudhry Musarat Abbas who was a hardworking and honest officer and dedicated most of his life to the service of the country.
The deceased performed his duties well and always obeyed the law, said the federal secretary.
According to the PIO, the late DSP Musarat Abbas was not only an able officer but also a remarkable human being. The services of DSP Musarat to the nation would always be remembered, he added.
