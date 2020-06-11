Information system installed for passengers convenience at City Station

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Thursday installed an information system at the Reservation Office of its City Railways Station that would apprise passengers regarding the vacant position in different classes of all trains.

This public service step would eliminate the chances of passengers being ticketless after waiting in long queues, according to a news release issued here.

The system would also help in reducing the probable crowd from the reservation counters in case of fully reserved seats on a particular date or train.

It will be convenient for the passengers now to confirm the availability of seats on the date of their travelling from the installed system before lining-up in the queue.