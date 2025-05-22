Information Technology Center for orphaned boys & girls inaugurated in Mirpur-AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd May, 2025) Chairman District Council, Raja Naveed Akhtar on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Information Technology Center for orphan and handicapped boys and girls at adjoining Pulmanda town, set up in collaboration with Khari Welfare Society.

Speaking on this occasion, Raja Naveed Akhtar said that emergence of the IT Center was to impart orphaned boys and girls with information technology education and guide them on the path of self-sufficiency by providing them with technical training.

The center will not only provide them with employment opportunities but will also play an important role in making them economically stable.

"Through the IT Center's training program, the young generation will be able to learn various skills and create sources of income for themselves, which will improve their quality of life and enable them to live their lives with dignity," he hoped.

The chairman emphasized that currently there was a great demand for information technology all over the world and through this technology, children were getting employment opportunities while staying at home.

He also urged the need to educate and train the new generation with IT harmonious to the need of modern age.

