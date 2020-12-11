(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said the policies of India, which claimed itself the world's biggest democracy were based on deceit and disinformation.

Shibli's remarks came in the backdrop of revelations, made by the EU DisinfoLab regarding India's information warfare against Pakistan.

"India a country, whose policies are based on deceit & disinformation, claiming to be biggest democracy," he tweeted, sharing a video clip to expose India's fake news network, created with an aim to damage repute of Pakistan at international level.