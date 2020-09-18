Infrastructure development, basic amenities provision top priority of AJK govt: Sardar Masood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) , Sep 17 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said the development of infrastructure and provision of basic amenities to the people of AJK was the top priority of the government.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations who called on him in Rawalakot city of Poonch Division.

The president said the government was paying special attention to the development of roads, educational facilities, universal access to health, and agriculture and tourism sectors.

He said in the last four years, the government had spared no effort to provide the quality road infrastructure to connect villages and towns to major cities of the AJK and other regions of the adjoining provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added there was tremendous potential for tourism in Azad Kashmir and "we are also engaging the private sector to improve our tourist facilities like hotels, amusement parks and restaurants".

Delegations from different parts of Rawalkot's Constituencies LA - III and IV briefed the president on the various issues of their respective areas.

A delegation from Beriyan led by Sajid Yaqub; including Jamil Sadiq and Fayyaz Akram, informed the president about the various ongoing development projects and also requested establishing a hospital at Beriyan, so as to facilitate the local people and provide easy access to the medical facilities.

Another delegation of the PML-N Youth Wing, Poonch District, led by Sardar Rashid Hanif, met the president and informed him about their plan to organise a Nawaz Sharif Football Cup in Rawalkot.

The president while appreciating the initiative taken by the delegation said the endeavour would help promote positive and constructive activities amongst the youth which would not only help them to remain physically healthy but also contribute towards their character and personality building.

In addition, a delegation from Raant led by Shahid Aslam and Farooq Khan called on the president.

The delegation also included Azam Khan, Azad Khan and Sajid Sarwar. They thanked the president for the development work initiated by him in Rawalakot and requested him to direct the authorities for the timely completion of the on-going development projects.

The delegation also requested the establishment of a much-needed college at Horna Mira.

A delegation of doctors led by Dr Siab Afzal comprised Dr Danish Hussain, Dr Sajid Azeem and Dr Adnan Sarwar also called on the AJK president. The delegation presented a situation report of Covid-19 in Rawalakot.

Appreciating the tireless efforts and hardwork of all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff during the Corona epidemic in Azad Kashmir, the president said the Azad Kashmir government, the people and especially the doctors had played a key role in controlling the deadly virus.

The delegation requested the president to help maintain the Maternal, New-born and Child Health (MNCH) programme on a permanent basis here in the AJK.

A delegation from Panchiyut led by Sardar Tauseef Aziz called on President Masood Khan. The delegation including Abdul Qadir Tariq, Hussain Subedar, Hassan Muhammad Altaf and Hussain Aftab Ahmed thanked the president for the development work in their area and also requested a network of new link roads in order to connect various areas to roads leading to major towns and cities of the AJK.

President Masood Khan urged the need to intensify the struggle for the realisation of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. "We must stand by our oppressed brothers and sisters and help create awareness of the human rights violations taking place in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," he said and added, "Through participating in webinars and social media platforms we must reach out the global citizenry and pressurise India into stopping the reign of terror they have unleashed in the IIOJK."During his visit to Rawalkot, the president also inaugurated various completed roads and laid the foundation stone of other development projects.