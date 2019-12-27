UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infrastructure Development Cess A Federal Subject: DG Customs

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:03 PM

Infrastructure Development Cess a federal subject: DG Customs

Director General of Transit Trade Dr Sarfraz Ahmad Friday agreed with the proposal of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) that Infrastructure Development Cess should be established at federal level as inter-provincial trade belongs to the federal government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Director General of Transit Trade Dr Sarfraz Ahmad Friday agreed with the proposal of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) that Infrastructure Development Cess should be established at Federal level as inter-provincial trade belongs to the federal government.

He was speaking at the LCCI on Friday whereas LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad presided over the meeting while Deputy Director, Ministry of Communication Shahbaz Latif and Convener LCCI Standing Committee on National Trade and Transport Facilitation Muhammad Anwar also spoke on the occasion.

The DG Transit Trade Customs Department Karachi said that the federal government was responsible for development of infrastructure such as motorways, highways and railways; therefore, infrastructure related taxes should be at federal level.

He mentioned that the Establishment of Directorate General of Transit Trade serves to facilitate bilateral trade between Pakistan and its neighboring land-locked countries, thus converting Pakistan into a "land bridge" between South Asia and Central Asia, adding that transit through Pakistan was currently the only viable option for Afghanistan, and both the countries have signed Afghan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the Chamber firmly supports the government's vision of facilitating transit trade of the landlocked neighboring countries.

Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also provides a great avenue for enhancing transit trade through utilizing our geo-strategic location.

Deputy Director Ministry of Commerce Shahbaz Latif said that the responsibility of Ministry of Communication was to ensure trafficable infrastructure. He said that the Ministry was taking all measures to improve the infrastructure, adding that legal agreement was done with Turkey and permits were also exchanged in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Turkey CPEC Chamber Commerce All Government Agreement Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Retro Limousine Possibly Used by Stalin Stolen Fro ..

54 seconds ago

Hyderabad Police appeals citizens to avoid violati ..

57 seconds ago

Chief Minister inspects first model police station ..

58 seconds ago

Union boss defiant on France's longest strike in d ..

1 minute ago

Montenegro opposition leaders arrested after chaos ..

8 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.