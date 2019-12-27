Infrastructure Development Cess a federal subject: DG Customs

Director General of Transit Trade Dr Sarfraz Ahmad Friday agreed with the proposal of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) that Infrastructure Development Cess should be established at federal level as inter-provincial trade belongs to the federal government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Director General of Transit Trade Dr Sarfraz Ahmad Friday agreed with the proposal of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI ) that Infrastructure Development Cess should be established at Federal level as inter-provincial trade belongs to the federal government

He was speaking at the LCCI on Friday whereas LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad presided over the meeting while Deputy Director, Ministry of Communication Shahbaz Latif and Convener LCCI Standing Committee on National Trade and Transport Facilitation Muhammad Anwar also spoke on the occasion.

The DG Transit Trade Customs Department Karachi said that the federal government was responsible for development of infrastructure such as motorways, highways and railways; therefore, infrastructure related taxes should be at federal level.

He mentioned that the Establishment of Directorate General of Transit Trade serves to facilitate bilateral trade between Pakistan and its neighboring land-locked countries, thus converting Pakistan into a "land bridge" between South Asia and Central Asia, adding that transit through Pakistan was currently the only viable option for Afghanistan, and both the countries have signed Afghan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the Chamber firmly supports the government's vision of facilitating transit trade of the landlocked neighboring countries.

Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also provides a great avenue for enhancing transit trade through utilizing our geo-strategic location.

Deputy Director Ministry of Commerce Shahbaz Latif said that the responsibility of Ministry of Communication was to ensure trafficable infrastructure. He said that the Ministry was taking all measures to improve the infrastructure, adding that legal agreement was done with Turkey and permits were also exchanged in this regard.