Infrastructure Development CESS Is Federal Subject: DG Transit Trade

Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:17 PM

Director General of Transit Trade Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad has agreed with the LCCI proposal that that infrastructure development CESS should be at federal level as inter provincial tradebelongs to the federal government

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Director General of Transit Trade Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad has agreed with the LCCI proposal that that infrastructure development CESS should be at Federal level as inter provincial tradebelongs to the federal government.He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday.

He said that federalgovernment is responsible for development of infrastructure such as Motorways, Highways and Railways therefore infrastructure related taxes should be at federal level.He said that Pakistan, as an important logistics hub for transit trade will undoubtedly bring prosperity to South Asia along the trade routes and beyond, as nothing opens up an area to economic development better than good transportation networks with good transit rules and an ability to transport goods and people effectively.

The Establishment of Directorate General of Transit Trade serves to facilitate bilateral trade between Pakistan and its neighbouring land-locked countries, thus converting Pakistan intoa "land bridge" between South Asia and Central Asia.

Transit through Pakistan is currently the only viable option for Afghanistan, and both countries have signed Afghan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that LCCI firmly supports the Government's vision of facilitating transit trade of the landlocked neighboring countries.

He said that arrangements should not be misused and should in no way hamper the growth of our local industry.

