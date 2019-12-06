UrduPoint.com
Infrastructure Development In Kohistan Remains Cornerstone Of PTI Govt: DC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:49 PM

Infrastructure development in Kohistan remains cornerstone of PTI govt: DC

Development of infrastructure especially in education and health sectors remained the cornerstone of PTI government's policy in Kohistan district to promote literacy and provide better service delivery to the ailing people at their doorsteps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Development of infrastructure especially in education and health sectors remained the cornerstone of PTI government's policy in Kohistan district to promote literacy and provide better service delivery to the ailing people at their doorsteps. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kohistan, Maqsood Hassan said this during a surprise visits to Govt Primary school Masring Harban, Rural Health Centre Shatial and Basic Health Unit Harban to observe performance of the government employees as well as status of services being provided by them. He said the government was spending huge amount on development of Kohistan with special focus on uplift projects in education, health, communication and agriculture sectors aimed at to expedite pace of economic development besides generating employment opportunities and alleviate poverty.

Maqsood said provision of quality education and health services to the people should be the prime duty of officials and reiterated that negligence in official duties would not be tolerated.�On this occasion, the DC thoroughly checked attendance of the employees, cleanliness and infrastructure situation there. He said deficiencies would be conveyed to Deputy Commissioner Kohistan for rectification. He asked the government employees to perform their duties with dedication and honesty so that young generation could be prepared for future challenges.

