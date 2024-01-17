Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projects: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the infrastructure of the city can be improved through public-private partnership projects and industrialists should pay municipal tax to KMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024)

He said this while talking to the industrialists and exporters of the leather industry at the office of the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) located in Korangi Industrial Area Sector 7-A.

He said that with improved infrastructure industrial and commercial activities will get a boost and people will get employment at the local level.

He said that the Municipal Corporation of Karachi is paying special attention to the repair and restoration of roads and bridges in the Korangi Industrial Area, soon the area will see a positive change,

Chairman Pakistan Tanners Association Muhammad Shafi, Vice Chairman Tahir Iqbal, Convener CPLC M. Danish Khan, Chairman Infrastructure Committee Aziz Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza said that it is important to develop the industrial areas of the city and solve the problems there on priority basis. The people and institutions associated with the leather industry in the country have a very important role in economic stability.

Leather processing and products manufacturing is done in the Korangi area in Karachi and there are a large number of leather factories where thousands of industrial workers are employed, he said.

He said that KMC, through the cooperation and guidance of industrialists' associations based in Korangi, has made several projects to solve the problems of water and sewerage in the area and improve the basic infrastructure, most of which are in progress and will be completed as soon as possible.

He said that all available resources are being spent on carrying out development works on an equal basis in different areas of Karachi. Special attention is paid to solving the problems of residential and industrial areas of the city and the journey of progress and development will continue in Karachi, he added.

Chairman of Pakistan Tanners Association Muhammad Shafi on behalf of the members of the PTA expressed full support to the Mayor Karachi for the construction and development of the city.

He said that Barrister Murtaza Wahab's visit to PTA made us aware of the projects made for the development of Karachi, especially the importance of municipal utility tax which KMC collects.

We assure full cooperation in this regard because the payment of municipal tax is in the interest of the city of Karachi itself and we want the problems of the citizens not only in the industrial zones but also in the whole of Karachi should be solved and the current process of construction and development should continue.