Infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana being developed at Rs 1366m: Minster for Industries

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday said that infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana is being developed at the cost of Rs 1366.420 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday said that infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana is being developed at the cost of Rs 1366.420 million. He said that the scheme envisaged provision of infrastructure such as road network, water supply network, drainage system, filter plant, sewerage plant, street lights and other necessary buildings while construction of Effluent Treatment Plant at Site Kotri will be completed by 2022 at the cost of Rs 99.688 million.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding Annual Development Programs 2021-22 here in his office on Wednesday. Secretary Industries and Commerce Aamir Khursheed, MD SITE Munawar Ali Mahesar and other officers also attended the meeting.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Aamir Khursheed briefed the Minister about the on-going and new development schemes.

On this occasion, Dharejo directed the officers to expedite work on development schemes and complete them within stipulated time. He asked them to ensure drainage of rains water from industrial zones on priority basis and also ensure timely functioning of Effluent Treatment Plants in industrial zones. He added, 'I will assign the task of monitoring the standard of development work to a third party and rompt action will be taken against the officer concerned for neglegence.