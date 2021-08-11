UrduPoint.com

Infrastructure Of Industrial Estate Larkana Being Developed At Rs 1366m: Minster For Industries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:49 PM

Infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana being developed at Rs 1366m: Minster for Industries

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday said that infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana is being developed at the cost of Rs 1366.420 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday said that infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana is being developed at the cost of Rs 1366.420 million. He said that the scheme envisaged provision of infrastructure such as road network, water supply network, drainage system, filter plant, sewerage plant, street lights and other necessary buildings while construction of Effluent Treatment Plant at Site Kotri will be completed by 2022 at the cost of Rs 99.688 million.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding Annual Development Programs 2021-22 here in his office on Wednesday. Secretary Industries and Commerce Aamir Khursheed, MD SITE Munawar Ali Mahesar and other officers also attended the meeting.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Aamir Khursheed briefed the Minister about the on-going and new development schemes.

On this occasion, Dharejo directed the officers to expedite work on development schemes and complete them within stipulated time. He asked them to ensure drainage of rains water from industrial zones on priority basis and also ensure timely functioning of Effluent Treatment Plants in industrial zones. He added, 'I will assign the task of monitoring the standard of development work to a third party and rompt action will be taken against the officer concerned for neglegence.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Road Larkana SITE Kotri Commerce From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

ICP plans various programs for Independence Day

ICP plans various programs for Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 Code of ethics to be implemented strictly during M ..

Code of ethics to be implemented strictly during Muharram: minister

6 minutes ago
 Over 500 cages to be operational under PM agricult ..

Over 500 cages to be operational under PM agriculture program by year next

6 minutes ago
 All issues can be resolved by following principles ..

All issues can be resolved by following principles of Quaid-e-Azam: minister

6 minutes ago
 Reopening of Ganesh temple signified incumbent Go ..

Reopening of Ganesh temple signified incumbent Government's policy to prioritis ..

6 minutes ago
 Administration identifies 28 areas across distric ..

Administration identifies 28 areas across district with potential COVID-19 hots ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.