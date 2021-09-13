Infrastructure of industrial zones to be improved to boost domestic exports: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that infrastructure of all the industrial zones of Karachi would be improved to boost industrial and business activities with the ultimate goal to increase domestic exports

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that infrastructure of all the industrial zones of Karachi would be improved to boost industrial and business activities with the ultimate goal to increase domestic exports.

He said this while visiting the office of the Site Association of Industry here on Monday.

Addressing the Governing Body and members of the Site Association, Murtaza Wahab said that a large number of industrial and business units are established in the site area where commercial and production activities continue throughout the year. "Solving the problems of the site area is one of our priorities," he added.

He said that work on 17 under construction roads in the site area will be completed in the current financial year. "Sewerage problems in the area will be addressed, while work is underway to supply 50 million gallons of water per day to the site," the Administrator added.

He said that traders and industrialists have always been with us in construction and development of the city.

He said that this important industrial area of Karachi provides employment to a large number of people and also plays an important role in stabilizing the economy of the country.

He said that in addition to other industrial associations, coordination will be maintained with the site association and all issues will be resolved in consultation with the site association.

On the arrival of Administrator Karachi in the office of the Site Association, the officials of the Association welcomed him.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also inaugurated a tree plantation campaign in the area of the site on the occasion.

On the occasion, a shield was presented to him by the Site Association.