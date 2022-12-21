UrduPoint.com

Infrastructure Of STZ In Final Stages:DC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that the infrastructure of Sialkot Tanneries Zone (STZ) was in the final stages.

Early transfer of tanneries in zone with the help of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) was needed to overcome environmental problems in the city.

He expressed these views while addressing an important meeting about the project here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Maheen Fatima, Chairman Standing Committee Environment Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Jahangir Chaudhry, Project Director Mohammed Atif, Chairman Sialkot Tanneries Zone (STZ) Chaudhry Raza Munir, DO Industries Rashida Batool, DO Environment Wasim Cheema and others participated in the meeting.

Taking immediate notice of complaints of allotment of plots to persons other than tanneries in the zone, the Deputy Commissioner directed the scrutiny of the allottees by forming a team consisting District Officer (DO) Environment and District Officer (DO) Industries headed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial.

He said that 618 plots were ready to be handed over to tannery owners.

Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the water treatment plant will be functional by June, while GAPCO was paid Rs. 370 million for the construction of the grid station.

He said that a 35-km sewer line was laid in Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ), which was designed keeping in mind the future needs.More than 80% of the 15 km road construction work was complete, he added.

Earlier, representative of SCCI and officers of Sialkot Tanneries Zone (STZ) also expressed their views.

