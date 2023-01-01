UrduPoint.com

Infrastructure Plays A Vital Role In Promoting Tourism: RCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq on Sunday said that tourism had become an industry and Pakistan's areas were rich in beauty.

Speaking at the inauguration of a local business centre in Rawalpindi, he said that better infrastructure and access play a vital role in promoting regional tourism.

He urged the government to improve infrastructure for the convenience and ease of tourists across the country.

Indeed, tourism was a sector through which the positive image of Pakistan could be highlighted, he added.

Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister along with RCCI Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Chairman SM Group of Companies, Waseem Riaz Malik, Mukhtar Ahmed CEO, Directors Adnan Mukhtar, Rashid Minhas, Kamran Zafar and General Manager Umar Tariq and other businessmen were present in the opening ceremony.

