Infrastructure upgradation for Civil Secretariat reviewed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan chaired special meeting to review process for purchase of necessary infrastructure and pace of work on Civil Secretariat south Punjab, here on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar and DGPHA Asif Rauf Khan, among other officials, attended the session. The meeting participants also consulted about furnishing the Office of Chief Minister in the building.

Furniture worth a substantial Rs 114 million is set to enhance the Secretariat's ambiance, said Shoaib Tareen.

Amjad Shoaib Tareen observed that the departments lacking furniture would make suitable arrangements independently.

The Secretary Services also announced a tech upgrade, revealing plans to provide laptops to Secretariat officers and desktops to staff members. A commitment to environmental aesthetics was discussed, with directives for the timely completion of a fountain, plantation in GOR Park, and the initiation of grass planting along GOR roads.

Engr Amjad Shoaib set ambitious timelines, urging the completion of the landscaping plan for the Civil Secretariat and the installation of a solar system within 30 days. These initiatives reflect a holistic approach to infrastructure development, blending functionality, technology, and environment in the city.