INGO call for resilient response to recover from monsoon floods

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Save the Children, an international non-governmental organization, Inger Ashing on Friday emphasized long-term resilient and integrated response for complete recovery from the destruction of monsoon floods of 2022.

One year after devastating floods, Ashing visited flood-affected communities in Sindh, reaffirming the organization's commitment to Pakistan's recovery, rehabilitation, and long-term resilience, a news release said.

'This week I've listened to children's concerns in Sindh � and now we need to take action,' said CEO Ashing, after visiting areas of Sindh that were hit hardest by the catastrophic floods of 2022.

The visit marked a year of relentless effort and commitment by Save the Children in the wake of the disaster, emphasizing the organization's dedication to the long-term recovery and rehabilitation of affected communities.

The 2022 floods disproportionately impacted poor and disadvantaged children, exacerbating existing inequalities and vulnerabilities, resulting in mass displacement, loss of livelihoods, food insecurity, health risks as well and impeding access to health and education facilities. An estimated 16 million children have been affected by the floods.

Save the Children Pakistan was the first INGO to respond to the 2022 flood emergency and has reached 545,753 people to date, including 265,727 children, with programs addressing children's needs for food security, education, health, nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene.

During her visit to the districts of Thatta and Dadu, Inger Ashing met with children and their families to understand how their lives were impacted by the floods and how Save the Children can continue to support them. She saw firsthand how communities are still devastated and how homes and livelihoods are still destroyed.

She heard from children in child-friendly spaces and accelerated learning centers established and run by Save the Children in collaboration with local implementation. She also saw how children are determined to learn, despite the enormous challenges one year on from the floods.

On behalf of Save the Children, Inger Ashing handed over a newly rehabilitated school that had been destroyed in the floods to the Sindh Education Department, as well as a Basic Healthcare Unit being supported by Save the Children.

Inger Ashing showed her appreciation for the collaborative effort of donors, local and national government, and local implementing partners to bring Primary health care, reproductive health, nutrition, and psycho-social support services to these vulnerable communities.

She said: "The resilience and determination displayed by the children and families we've met during this visit reaffirm our mission to support their journey towards a better future." The 2022 floods impacted 33 million people, including 16 million children, and caused $30.1 billion in losses and damages in Pakistan. While the government response and the support of international humanitarian aid have catered to the needs of the flood-affected population, significant gaps prevail in the health, nutrition, education, and water and sanitation sectors. Around 14.5 million people remain affected and in dire need of assistance, in the province of Sindh alone.

The CEO's visit underscored Save the Children's unwavering commitment to not only providing immediate humanitarian relief but also investing in the health and education of children and families affected by the floods.

Inger Ashing emphasized the need for donors and international financial institutions to continue to support Pakistan's recovery and long-term resilience by committing more funding to Pakistan's ambitious reconstruction and resilience plan and providing other forms of financial aid, including debt relief.

She also called for international donor governments and aid agencies to fully fund Pakistan's appeal to ensure the humanitarian needs of 9.5 million vulnerable people are met.

She said "Children and families in flood-affected areas were already facing higher levels of inequality and deprivation before the 2022 floods, which have significantly impacted their rights, particularly in relation to their education, health and nutrition, and their protection, especially girls.

What I saw in Sindh illustrates the urgent need to continue to support and rebuild these communities and to continue to respond to children's immediate and long-term needs to restore hope and secure their futures. This week I've listened to children's concerns in Sindh � and now we need to take action.

Donors and international financial institutions must provide more funding to Pakistan's 4RF to effectively address its immediate recovery and reconstruction needs and build its long-term climate resilience.

At COP 28, the international community must make bold commitments to support countries, like Pakistan, for the climate-related loss and damages they have incurred and will continue to endure.

Ensuring that children's rights, voices, and unique experiences are at the heart of this approach must be a priority."