INGOs visa process time reduced to 10 days: AICC meeting told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Interior Ministry on Tuesday reduced visa applications' process time period to 10 days for international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) working on humanitarian activities in Afghanistan.

The Ministry officials informed a meeting of Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) that met with National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf.

The participants were apprised that the Ministry has introduced a comprehensive mechanism for INGOs to work for relief activities in Afghanistan.

The entry visa for INGOs staff might be issued by Ministry of Interior without security clearance, a news release said.

Similarly, the new INGOs shall submit an application with a letter from concerned embassy verifying the credentials, proof of registration in the country of origin, funding source letter, proof of local/ office residence with complete address and detail of designated representatives and staff.

The scrutiny committee would complete the process on the requested application within 3 weeks.

Moeed Yusuf while appreciating the Ministry's initiatives said it would be help carrying out relief activities in Afghanistan.

The senior officials from the ministries Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Planning and Finance attended the meeting.

The officers of FBR and Higher education Commission were also present on the occasion.