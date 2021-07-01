Inherent skills of technologists must be harnessed: FCCI

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has said that inherent skills of technologists must be harnessed in addition to restoring their social prestige

Addressing a meeting of the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE), he said that Faisalabad has emerged as a central point of industrialization because of its geo-strategic location and very soon it will have almost 80% of industrial units of Pakistan in this region and the direct beneficiaries of it would be technologists.

Underlining the importance of industry-academia linkages, he said, "Our industrial sector is facing multiple problems as we are using and are dependent on borrowed technologies." He said that in developed countries educational and research institutes regularly conduct market studies.

About the trust deficit between industry and academia, he said that no industrialist is ready to invest without any hope of sizable profit. He said that all stakeholders must stand united to bridge this trust deficit and revive the true spirit of entrepreneurship in local market. He said that India earned 110 billion Dollars from the export of Information Technology (IT) this year while Pakistan gained only Rs.60 billion through formal and 150 billion through the IT export through the informal sector.

The President FCCI also urged the need to revisit and upgrade the curriculum of technologists and said, "We are totally dependent on imported technology and we must have qualified technologists who are able to handle cases of troubleshooting and use the new technology efficiently.

" He said that FCCI is ready to join hands with concerned quarters to restore the respect and dignity of individuals linked with this profession.

He further said that China is relocating its industries to Pakistan but they are facing acute shortage of skilled manpower. "China had floated an idea to bring at least 50% human resource form their country but we have convinced them that they must train our workers and train Pakistani staff to replace Chinese workers within the three years", he said and added that it will help to create maximum job opportunities for youth.

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that he will provide full support and help to produce skill manpower which could play a major role in achieving the targets of industrialization. He said that the IT sector must be clubbed with IEEE to gear up the pace of national uplift.

President FCCI welcomed a proposal to set up a joint desk of FCCI and IEEE in FCCI complex to help and guide the needy persons. In this connection, he also nominated Engineer Nawaz Alvi and Engineer Babar Shehzad while IEEE will also give two persons to extend maximum facilitation to the individuals visiting this desk.