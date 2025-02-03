QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited security forces personnel injured during various anti-terror operations in Kalat and other districts of Balochistan and paid tribute to them for their indomitable resolve to protect the motherland.

“The evil intentions of the enemies of peace, development, and prosperity of Balochistan will never be allowed to succeed,” the prime minister said as he arrived at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) during his daylong visit here.

During his interaction with the injured personnel, he praised their spirit of sacrifice for the country and their unwavering determination to protect the homeland.

“You are all heroes of the nation. The entire nation, including me, is proud of you and your family members who are filled with the spirit of sacrifice.

“As long as the protection of the nation is entrusted to such brave soldiers, the enemy cannot impose its evil intentions on Pakistan,” he remarked.

The Pakistani armed forces and the Pakistani people stood shoulder to shoulder to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country," he added.

“The elements spreading terrorism in Balochistan are enemies of the development of the province. The security forces are busy day and night to eliminate such elements,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

The injured soldiers also interacted with the prime minister during the visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Power Minister Owais Leghari also accompanied the prime minister.