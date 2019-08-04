UrduPoint.com
Initial Care Vital To Obtain Good Amount Of Yield

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Initial care vital to obtain good amount of yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to ensure proper initial care to obtain good amount of yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that weeds put negative impact on the growth of cotton besides providing suitable shelter to the insects which attack on the crop.

He said if rain water stay in cotton crop for more than 48 hours it ultimately leads to the decay of the cotton plant.

In case of accumulation of excessive rain water, the rain water must be transferred in other field with using pump, he maintained.

Farmers were further suggested to carry out pest scouting twice a week if insects attack was witnessed.

Spokesman said in rain fed areas farmers must plough the land deep so that moisture could be saved for the cultivation of Mung bean (Moong), Maash, Pearl millet and other crops.

More Stories From Pakistan

