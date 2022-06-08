Initial electoral rolls of Shaheed Benazirabad on display

The initial electoral rolls of Shaheed Benazirabad district were put on display at display centers for the inspection of general public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The initial electoral rolls of Shaheed Benazirabad district were put on display at display centers for the inspection of general public.

District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar here on Wednesday said that the lists would remain on display till June 19, 2022.

The purpose of displaying them was to provide a chance to general public to check their Names and the names of family members, and if required, get registered or have the particulars corrected, he added.

Pervez said that for the purpose 60 Display Centers were set up in the district. He said that ten Assistant Registration Officers were posted at the centres to facilitate the people.

The district election commissioner visited the centers set up in different areas and inspected the ongoing work. He appealed to the public not to waste time and visit the nearest display center to ensure that their names and the names of their family members were there in the lists and were correctly entered with the relevant details.